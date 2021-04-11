MUSIAD’s business travel to Qatar: The Investment approach will continue with Turkey

President Kaan stated that the relations will continue to grow stronger. He stressed that the investment approach will continue with Turkey.

Under the chairmanship of the Independent Industrialist and Businessmen’s Association(MUSIAD), the delegates involved are President Abdurrahman Kaan with the participation of Chairman of MUSIAD Local Supreme Board Ahmet Sekerli, MUSIAD Production, and Chairman of MUSIAD Trade Planning Supreme Board Oktay Dede. The Qatar Business Trip has meant contacts and relationships have been made in regards to the development of commercial relations, also they hope to improve investment areas of the two countries.

MUSIAD delegation met with the ambassador of Doha; Mr. Mustafa Mehmet Goksu. In the meeting, production and commercial projects were discussed.

President Kaan met with the President of the Qatar Chamber; Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and his delegation. The President made evaluations regarding the visits that have been made.

" INVESTMENT APPROACH WILL CONTINUE FOR TURKEY "

MUSIAD President Kaan reminded that they operate in 95 countries abroad and he emphasized the importance of commercial diplomacy. Mr. Kaan stated that trade relations with MENA countries will continue to rapidly grow now and in the years to come. The President of the MUSIAD highlighted that investments will continue to occur between Turkey and the Gulf countries.

Mr. Kaan stated in his statement :

While we are continuing commercial diplomacy activities with our local and global committee, we analyze the expectations for our industrialists and business associates by comparing the field data. Accordingly, we contribute to the correct areas of production and investment sectors.

Today the visit we made, raised momentum and strengthened the relationship between the two countries. The relationship has been built over the last 10 years and we believe that this will develop and will be evident in the field of Turkey-Qatar relations.

Qatari businesspeople and operating Turkish companies are satisfied with the market between the two countries. “Hopefully, we will go beyond the billion-dollar target we have stated before. “

MUSIAD President Kaan has mentioned the previous distinguished released projects. Therefore, he remarked that Turkey is an attractive target market for business people in the region.

Mr. Kaan pointed out the country-wide projects that have gained momentum recently. Mr. Kaan emphasized the importance of Anatolia which is seen as an intercontinental logistics center and he mentioned that “Anatolia will become one of the most important centers of trade in the future.”