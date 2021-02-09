Lujo Hotel Bodrum receives “zero waste certificete”

Lujo Hotel Bodrum, which reduces and sorts the wastes generated in the facility and offices as much as possible, set an example for the sector and received the "Zero Waste Certificate". Built in Bodrum's Güvercinlik Bay by preserving the nature, Lujo is taking firm steps for the future of environment by continuing its impressive waste management project.

Stating that waste management is also performed like an art in Lujo Hotel Bodrum, which serves within the concept of "Art and Pleasure"; Sales and Marketing Director of Lujo Hotel Bodrum Çağsal Kılıçkaya made the following statement on this subject:

“We are proud of receiving our Zero Waste Certificate. We are aware of our responsibilities and we agree that the social, economic and ecological aspects of sustainability are the essential components of our business. We reflect this perception to all the activities of our hotel and continue to develop projects in Bodrum by taking environmental factors into consideration. In 2021, we are carrying out necessary works to significantly reduce the use of disposable plastic materials such as straws, care kits and laundry bags in our hotel. We have managed to minimize the consumption of chemical and water thanks to the washing programs we have updated with the “Smart Dosing Pump” that we have put into operation in our laundry department since September 2020. We always position our sustainable life policy at the focus of our motivation for the future.”

Kılıçkaya underlined that even all the trees and bushes used in the landscape of the facility contribute to this mission by stating;

“For example, we saved our olive trees from being cut from another garden nearby. In order to use local and fresh ingredients, we grow some of the herbs we use in the kitchen ourselves."

Lujo Hotel Bodrum, which carries out an effective waste management project in the administration of the Quality Department of the hotel and which develops its methods day by day for the wastes that have to be generated, emphasizes that one of the most important steps in recycling is duly sorting of the wastes to be recycled. Waste sorting is carried out under 4 categories such as paper, metal, plastic and glass both in the offices and in different units of the facility. Then, these are collected separately by the companies of the relevant wastes and are rehabilitated.

40 tons of glass, 10 tons of paper, 4 tons of plastic, a ton of metal waste and 6 tons of waste oil were sorted and collected in the season of 2020. Apart from wastes of daily use, hazardous wastes are also sorted within the scope of the project and disposed of by licensed companies. Lujo managed to dispose of 2.5 tons of hazardous waste in 6 months, 157 kg of which were batteries, without harming the environment.

Furthermore; wastes of plants, which are frequently encountered in touristic facilities, are duly rehabilitated thanks to the meticulous approach of Lujo Hotel Bodrum. Plant wastes, which are neither considered as wet waste nor as waste of recycling under normal conditions, are collected in the plant storage area that have been arranged under the leadership of Lujo Hotel Bodrum. Plant wastes delivered by Lujo Hotel Bodrum without polluting the environment reached up to 63 tons in the summer season of 2020.

Besides Lujo collects the blue caps of all pet bottles used throughout the hotel and supports the purchase of electric wheelchairs for paralytic people by sending these caps to the Spinal Cord Paralytics Association of Turkey.

Kılıçkaya added that even though their success in waste management is crucial for them, their main goal is to implement practices that will minimize the amount of waste in all their operations.