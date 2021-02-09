Son Dakika
Kamala Harris The Tiebreaker
First female Vice-President Kamala Harris (56) flexes her power as she cast the tie-breaking vote early this Friday on an amendment during Senate’s vote-a-rama.
GLOBAL NEWS 09.02.2021, 11:45
1
The Vice-President broke the second tie 21 minutes later on budget resolution unlocking democrats to pass Covid-19 relief package without Republican’s support. Before taking office, Vice-President Kamala Harris wrote that “Since our nation’s founding, only 268 tie-breaking votes have been cast by Vice-Presidents. I intend to work tirelessly, fulfilling this Constitutional duty”
Harris states ‘’I was there voting at 5:00 this morning, it was enjoyable to be there.