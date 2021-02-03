Johnson& Johnson Vaccine Only 66% Effective

The vaccine effectiveness is 72% in America, 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa. The South African Covid-19 variant B.1.351 which is more contagious makes the prevention of the virus much more difficult. Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine and Pfizer vaccine can both fight against the variant. The other new vaccine Novavax announced they were 89% effective in the UK variant B.1.1.7 and 60% in South Africa.

Walid Gellad, health policy associate professor says “Right now, any protection and additional vaccine is great. The key is not only the overall efficiency but specifically efficacy against severe disease, hospitalization and death”

The Johnson& Johnson vaccine provides strong protection against death and hospitalization but there are still concerns regarding its effectiveness on variants.