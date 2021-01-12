Investment Demand in Turkey Increases Robustly in First 11 Months

Accordingly, 1009 incentive certificates were issued in November 2020, paving the way for the investments of TRY 25.3 billion and the employment of 33 thousand 903 people.

The data revealed that 57 percent of the investments to be made within the scope of incentive certificates issued in November were in the manufacturing sector, while 24 percent in services, 11 percent in energy, 6 percent in mining and the remaining 2 percent in agriculture.

“In the January-November 2020 period, investment demand was 30 percent higher than the same period of the last year. With a reformist perspective, we will make Turkey the winner of the post-pandemic period," Minister Varank added.​​