Innovation Walk | A 70-year history of electrification
Enjoy the Nissan Global Headquarters Gallery Nissan Futures experience as if you were there in person! Our virtual tour is an immersive experience allowing you to control a 360-degree view of the venue as you explore Nissan’s innovative electrification story. In the ""70 years of electrification"" section, the 'Past Zone' traces Nissan's EV history and the challenges we have overcome to date. In the 'Future Zone', you can explore the future of Nissan electrification achievements in 2030.
Global News 07.01.2022, 11:24