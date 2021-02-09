Indian Farmers Protest New Laws

The farmers have used tractors and boulders to block roads. 50 000 security personnel have been deployed to keep the protesters under control. The new laws that the farmers are protesting are called: The farmers’ produce trade and commerce act, The farmers agreement of price assurance and farm service act and The essential commodities act.

The United Nations tweeted “#india: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtest. The rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected both online and offline. It’s crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all.

Most protesting farmers are from neighboring states Punjab, Haryana but farm leaders say they have support from rural communities nationwide.