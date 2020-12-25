banner363

Sağlıkçı üniformalarıyla geldikleri nikah salonunda evlendiler
Sınavlar yapılmıyor, peki karne notu nasıl verilecek?
2020’de en çok dinlenenler listesi açıklandı
Noel zamanı piyasalar
Growth continues in the real sector confidence index

In the real sector confidence index data for December announced by the Central Bank, it is seen that the effects of the increase continue compared to the previous month.

GLOBAL NEWS 25.12.2020, 14:06
Growth continues in the real sector confidence index

In the real sector confidence index data for December announced by the Central Bank, it is seen that the effects of the increase continue compared to the previous month. While RSGI increased by 2.9 points in December to 106.8; seasonally adjusted RSGI rose by 3 points to 110.4.

During this period, the manufacturing industry capacity utilization rate was 75.6% with a 0.2 point decrease; seasonally adjusted CUR was at the level of 75.4%.

When the diffusion indexes of the survey questions that make up the index are analyzed, the export order quantity in the next three months, fixed capital investment expenditure, production volume in the next three months, current finished product stock, current total order amount and the evaluations regarding the general course affect the index upwards; The total order quantity in the last three months and the total employment evaluations in the next three months affected the index towards a decline. Despite the tightening of financial conditions and the limitation of demand, and the increasing Covid cases, the growth effects in the manufacturing industry are also felt in the 4Q20 period. However, it is still possible that the restriction measures will have a slowing effect on the overall economic activity. Prospects are supported by vaccination. In this context, orders, investments and expectations for production are improving in the manufacturing industry. However, expectations for an increase in employment have worsened due to the uncertainties created by the Covid epidemic. The continuation of the increase in inflation, on the other hand, has an upward effect on the expectations of firms regarding the price of products sold and indicates that the inflationary price effects in the sector will continue.

Yorumlar (0)
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Alanyaspor 14 27
2. Galatasaray 13 26
3. Fenerbahçe 14 26
4. Beşiktaş 13 25
5. Gaziantep FK 13 24
6. Hatayspor 13 21
7. Karagümrük 13 20
8. Malatyaspor 13 20
9. Trabzonspor 14 20
10. Konyaspor 13 18
11. Göztepe 14 18
12. Rizespor 13 18
13. Kasımpaşa 14 18
14. Sivasspor 13 17
15. Antalyaspor 14 17
16. Başakşehir 13 15
17. Denizlispor 13 12
18. Gençlerbirliği 13 12
19. Kayserispor 13 10
20. Ankaragücü 13 9
21. Erzurumspor 14 9
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 15 29
2. Ankara Keçiörengücü 15 27
3. Samsunspor 15 27
4. Tuzlaspor 14 27
5. Altınordu 15 27
6. Altay 14 26
7. Adana Demirspor 14 25
8. İstanbulspor 13 22
9. Bursaspor 15 21
10. Bandırmaspor 15 18
11. Menemen Belediyespor 15 18
12. Ümraniye 15 17
13. Balıkesirspor 14 15
14. Boluspor 14 13
15. Akhisar Bld.Spor 14 13
16. Adanaspor 12 12
17. Ankaraspor 14 9
18. Eskişehirspor 15 3
Takımlar O P
1. Liverpool 14 31
2. Leicester City 14 27
3. M. United 13 26
4. Everton 14 26
5. Chelsea 14 25
6. Tottenham 14 25
7. Southampton 14 24
8. Man City 13 23
9. Aston Villa 12 22
10. West Ham 14 21
11. Wolverhampton 14 20
12. Newcastle 13 18
13. Crystal Palace 14 18
14. Leeds United 14 17
15. Arsenal 14 14
16. Burnley 13 13
17. Brighton 14 12
18. Fulham 14 10
19. West Bromwich 14 7
20. Sheffield United 14 2
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 13 32
2. Real Madrid 15 32
3. Real Sociedad 16 26
4. Villarreal 15 26
5. Barcelona 14 24
6. Sevilla 13 23
7. Granada 14 21
8. Celta de Vigo 15 20
9. Real Betis 15 19
10. Athletic Bilbao 15 18
11. Cádiz 15 18
12. Getafe 14 17
13. Deportivo Alaves 15 17
14. Valencia 15 15
15. Levante 14 15
16. Elche 13 15
17. Eibar 15 15
18. Real Valladolid 15 14
19. Osasuna 14 12
20. Huesca 15 12