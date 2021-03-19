banner363

banner453

banner454

banner403

Son Dakika
Bebeği kurtardı, tepkiyle karşılaştı
Bebeği kurtardı, tepkiyle karşılaştı
Beşiktaş’tan TBF’ye tepki
Beşiktaş’tan TBF’ye tepki
Erdoğan'dan, Bahçeli’ye tebrik telefonu
Erdoğan'dan, Bahçeli’ye tebrik telefonu
İbrahim Tatlıses'e silahlı saldırı davasında karar
İbrahim Tatlıses'e silahlı saldırı davasında karar

Fed policy and economic concerns

While analyzing the Fed's decisions; We have observed that the current momentum of the economy instills more pass-through to the upward revision in short-term projections, but the effects diminish as the term gets longer. It constitutes a valid situation for the whole of the main trio of growth, inflation and employment. In other words, when the supported growing economy effect is left behind, it is observed that there will still be differences if the economy is compared with the state without crisis supports in 2019. Especially on the basis of employment

GLOBAL NEWS 19.03.2021, 10:40
Fed policy and economic concerns

While analyzing the Fed's decisions; We have observed that the current momentum of the economy instills more pass-through to the upward revision in short-term projections, but the effects diminish as the term gets longer. It constitutes a valid situation for the whole of the main trio of growth, inflation and employment. In other words, when the supported growing economy effect is left behind, it is observed that there will still be differences if the economy is compared with the state without crisis supports in 2019. Especially on the basis of employment ...

Powell's economic concerns are partially justified at this point. What breaks the equation is that economic activity is still in an upward trend. The package that includes new infrastructure projects that will come after financial incentives, if realized, will mean more work in many sectors. At this point, of course, it is necessary to be aware that the way out of the crisis is not through access to cheap financing, but through direct grants. Otherwise, there wouldn't have been this much fuss for financial incentives alongside QE.

In its original plan, the Fed is at the point of not tightening before the economy returns to 2019 dynamics. However, according to the previous FOMC, the change of opinion of a few members will create more space for discussion within the Bank to maintain this policy plan. In terms of the future of QE; Good data will compress the Fed, bad data will save time for them.

Yorumlar (0)
banner422
11°
parçalı bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 28 63
2. Galatasaray 29 61
3. Fenerbahçe 29 58
4. Trabzonspor 29 52
5. Alanyaspor 29 49
6. Hatayspor 29 46
7. Gaziantep FK 29 46
8. Karagümrük 29 41
9. Göztepe 29 39
10. Sivasspor 28 37
11. Antalyaspor 29 36
12. Konyaspor 28 33
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Rizespor 28 31
15. Kasımpaşa 29 31
16. Kayserispor 28 31
17. Ankaragücü 28 29
18. Başakşehir 29 29
19. Erzurumspor 29 27
20. Denizlispor 28 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 28 24
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 26 53
2. Samsunspor 26 51
3. Adana Demirspor 26 48
4. Altay 26 47
5. İstanbulspor 26 47
6. Altınordu 26 46
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 26 43
8. Tuzlaspor 26 41
9. Bursaspor 26 37
10. Ümraniye 26 37
11. Bandırmaspor 26 35
12. Boluspor 26 29
13. Adanaspor 26 28
14. Menemenspor 26 28
15. Balıkesirspor 26 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 26 25
17. Ankaraspor 26 16
18. Eskişehirspor 26 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 30 71
2. M. United 29 57
3. Leicester City 29 56
4. Chelsea 29 51
5. West Ham 28 48
6. Liverpool 29 46
7. Everton 28 46
8. Tottenham 28 45
9. Aston Villa 27 41
10. Arsenal 28 41
11. Crystal Palace 29 37
12. Leeds United 28 36
13. Wolverhampton 29 35
14. Southampton 29 33
15. Burnley 29 33
16. Brighton 28 29
17. Newcastle 28 28
18. Fulham 29 26
19. West Bromwich 29 18
20. Sheffield United 29 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 27 63
2. Barcelona 27 59
3. Real Madrid 27 57
4. Sevilla 27 54
5. Real Sociedad 27 45
6. Real Betis 27 42
7. Villarreal 27 40
8. Granada 27 36
9. Levante 27 35
10. Celta de Vigo 27 34
11. Athletic Bilbao 27 34
12. Valencia 27 30
13. Osasuna 27 29
14. Cádiz 27 29
15. Getafe 27 28
16. Real Valladolid 27 26
17. Elche 27 24
18. Deportivo Alaves 27 23
19. Eibar 27 22
20. Huesca 27 20