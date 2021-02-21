banner363

banner380

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Market ve bakkallar saat kaça kadar açık?
Market ve bakkallar saat kaça kadar açık?
Fevzi Kahraman, Turgut Özal'ın Balkan stratejisini yazı
Fevzi Kahraman, Turgut Özal'ın Balkan stratejisini yazı
Berat Albayrak CHP'ye dava açıyor
Berat Albayrak CHP'ye dava açıyor
Geçen yıl 248, yılbaşından bugüne kadar da 21 terör eylemini engelledik
Geçen yıl 248, yılbaşından bugüne kadar da 21 terör eylemini engelledik
banner448

EU: Markit PMIs, economic activity and inflation pressures

The Eurozone economy entered February amid the ongoing decline in economic activity, and January PMI data showed that output fell in the fourth month.

GLOBAL NEWS 21.02.2021, 12:33
1
EU: Markit PMIs, economic activity and inflation pressures

The Eurozone economy entered February amid the ongoing decline in economic activity, and January PMI data showed that output fell in the fourth month. Interest in PMI data initially focused on the scale of first-quarter GDP decline, according to early readings (with GDP shrinking by 0.6% in the last quarter of 2020).

Publishing flash PMI data for France and Germany offers the opportunity to gather more information on individual country performance. Another area to be aware of is prices. Following the news that Eurozone inflation rose to an 11-month high at the beginning of 2021, albeit partly due to temporary factors, the latest PMI data revealed rising price pressures for companies. While the demand component triggers cost inflation in commodity prices, it is not in a position to contribute due to the economy slowing down due to shutdowns and the deteriorating employment market.

If we look at the details; the service sector continues to remain in a recession zone, showing that business activity in this area is slowing. The service sector in countries and across the region has slowed further due to shutdowns due to Covid-19. While it decreased to 43.6 in France and to 45.9 in Germany, the Euro Area service PMI was valued at 44.7 in February. The manufacturing sector continues to remain on the strong side of economic activity. It has a very strong growth position with 55 in France, 60.6 in Germany and 57.7 in the Euro Area. While the current situation is against the service sector and in favor of manufacturing, anticipation of early reopening as of April due to vaccination has the potential to affect future expectations more positively. However, the recovery on the service sector side is progressing slowly at its current pace.

Make sure that the increase in the manufacturing sector is not an illusion either. Commodity prices have increased with the increasing demand worldwide and a reflection of this will be the increase in production costs in the industry. A price effect that will trigger inflation, prices in the manufacturing industry are already on the rise due to this input cost effect. However, similar price effects in service sector inputs cannot exactly generate inflation because demand is very weak. Recovery across the continent seems to progress more slowly than in the USA. Missing element is demand for inflation… When this comes into play, we will see inflation rise rapidly.

Yorumlar (0)
banner422
parçalı az bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Galatasaray 25 54
2. Beşiktaş 24 51
3. Fenerbahçe 24 51
4. Trabzonspor 25 48
5. Alanyaspor 25 42
6. Hatayspor 24 39
7. Gaziantep FK 24 38
8. Karagümrük 25 37
9. Antalyaspor 24 32
10. Konyaspor 24 30
11. Malatyaspor 25 30
12. Göztepe 24 29
13. Kasımpaşa 25 29
14. Sivasspor 23 28
15. Rizespor 24 26
16. Kayserispor 24 25
17. Erzurumspor 24 25
18. Başakşehir 25 24
19. Denizlispor 25 21
20. Gençlerbirliği 24 20
21. Ankaragücü 23 19
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 22 50
2. Samsunspor 22 46
3. İstanbulspor 22 40
4. Adana Demirspor 22 38
5. Altay 22 38
6. Altınordu 22 38
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 22 37
8. Tuzlaspor 21 37
9. Bursaspor 21 31
10. Bandırmaspor 22 30
11. Ümraniye 22 30
12. Adanaspor 22 26
13. Menemen Belediyespor 22 23
14. Balıkesirspor 21 20
15. Boluspor 21 19
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 22 19
17. Ankaraspor 22 13
18. Eskişehirspor 22 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 24 56
2. M. United 24 46
3. Leicester City 24 46
4. Chelsea 25 43
5. West Ham 24 42
6. Liverpool 25 40
7. Everton 24 40
8. Aston Villa 22 36
9. Tottenham 23 36
10. Arsenal 24 34
11. Wolverhampton 25 33
12. Leeds United 24 32
13. Southampton 24 30
14. Crystal Palace 24 29
15. Burnley 25 28
16. Brighton 24 26
17. Newcastle 24 25
18. Fulham 25 22
19. West Bromwich 25 14
20. Sheffield United 25 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 23 55
2. Real Madrid 24 52
3. Barcelona 22 46
4. Sevilla 22 45
5. Real Sociedad 23 38
6. Real Betis 24 36
7. Villarreal 23 36
8. Levante 24 31
9. Granada 23 30
10. Celta de Vigo 24 29
11. Athletic Bilbao 22 28
12. Valencia 24 27
13. Osasuna 23 25
14. Getafe 24 24
15. Cádiz 23 24
16. Deportivo Alaves 23 22
17. Eibar 24 21
18. Elche 22 21
19. Real Valladolid 24 21
20. Huesca 23 16