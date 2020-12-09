banner363

Son Dakika
Hafta sonu tekel bayileri kapatılacak mı?
Maskeyle nefes almakta güçlük çekiyorsanız
928,5 milyon kişi instagram’da
Eğitim harcamaları %18,2 artarak 259 milyar 220 milyon TL oldu
Erdogan reacts racism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his social media account that he "strongly condemns racism” and believes that “UEFA will take the necessary steps."

GLOBAL NEWS 09.12.2020, 14:38
Erdogan reacts racism

Erdogan used the following expression in his post on his social media account, "I strongly condemn the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo, one of the technical team of our representative Başakşehir, and I believe that the necessary steps will be taken by UEFA. We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and all areas of life. "

