Erdogan reacts racism
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on his social media account that he "strongly condemns racism” and believes that “UEFA will take the necessary steps."
GLOBAL NEWS 09.12.2020, 14:38
Erdogan used the following expression in his post on his social media account, "I strongly condemn the racist remarks made against Pierre Webo, one of the technical team of our representative Başakşehir, and I believe that the necessary steps will be taken by UEFA. We are unconditionally against racism and discrimination in sports and all areas of life. "
