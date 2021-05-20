‘England was like hey, this beautiful land is totally mine’: Eman Askar sings Palestine’s history
‘There once was a land called Palestine where Christians, Muslims, and Jews lived fine...’
Eman Askar's song for Palestine
Lyrics:
There once was a land called Palestine
Where Christians, Muslims and Jews lived fine
In the 1800s
It was ruled by The Ottoman Empire
Meanwhile, a bearded guy
Founded Zionism for Jews to aspire
A land that becomes their home, and safe
Only for their kind
Then there was World War I
That ended when the Allies won
And England was like “Hey, this beautiful land is totally mine”
Still, the name was Palestine
Even though it was colonized
And a promise for a Zionist State
Was made by a man that had no right!
Then more and more Jews arrived
seeking refuge and that’s alright
Until their plan to steal the land
Was no longer to hide!
The year was 1948,
When Israel bullied its way into a “state”
Thousands of Palestinians fled their homes to survive
No right for return, no right for a home, no right to fight for the land that they owned
Israel expanded more and more into an APARTHEID
Where is your humanity?
Where is your respect for dignity?
Call it “conflict”? That’s insanity!
It!s time to change your mind!
One day Palestine will be free!
So be on the right side of history
You’re not antisemiti cif you stand against war crimes
Don’t be brainwashed by the news
Now you can see for yourself the truth
Learn about the story:
