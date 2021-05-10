Cuba's Soberana Plus against Covid-19 is showing good results

Havana, May 6 (Prensa Latina) Cuba's Soberana Plus vaccine candidate against Covid-19 is currently showing encouraging results by considerably raising antibodies in Covid-19 convalescents with only one dose.

In that sense, doctor Maria Eugenia Toledo explained that Soberana Plus places Covid-19 patients in a better situation.



Once the study with 400 convalescents has been completed, the country will be in a position to carry out an intervention study that will be more comprehensive.



Referring to the Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, the expert explained that the third immunization phase will be completed in May and once the data on its efficacy is available, it will be submitted to the regulatory authorities for final approval.



She stressed the current importance of maintaining self-care and not to lower our guard since it is necessary to have the three doses of Soberana 02. As long as there is not a high immunization coverage, people are at risk of catching the novel coronavirus.



Toledo assured that Soberana 02 is very safe, and mentioned as frequent side effects discomfort in the area where the injection was given, intermittent headache, and few had fever and general malaise.



She highlighted that people over 60 years old did very well with Soberana 02, with minimal side effects.

(plenglish.com)