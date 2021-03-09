banner363

banner380

banner453

banner454

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Son 51 yılın en sıcak 8. şubat ayı yaşandı
Son 51 yılın en sıcak 8. şubat ayı yaşandı
Özel Haber ve Dosyalar Ekovitrin Mart Sayısında...
Özel Haber ve Dosyalar Ekovitrin Mart Sayısında...
Dolar ve euro güne nasıl başladı?
Dolar ve euro güne nasıl başladı?
8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü'nde gösteri maçı
8 Mart Dünya Kadınlar Günü'nde gösteri maçı

Critical threshold for economic transformation: The reform package

With the changing of the economic paradigm and the transition to the implementation phase of the new generation policies, the reform agenda in economic policies is among the issues that we carefully follow, as well as the change in the monetary policy perspective. (Tera Yatırım)

GLOBAL NEWS 09.03.2021, 14:08
1
Critical threshold for economic transformation: The reform package

With the changing of the economic paradigm and the transition to the implementation phase of the new generation policies, the reform agenda in economic policies is among the issues that we carefully follow, as well as the change in the monetary policy perspective. In this context, We will be following the reform package to be announced by President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, next week.

Moody's this week, stated that, earning the trust in the currency of changing policy framework, the pause of decline in foreign exchange reserves, ensuring the renewal of the cessation of capital inflows can be positive credit factors. In the framework of the policy perspective adopted recently, we think that the coordination effect of fiscal policies is important.

Of course, it is important to include structural steps that support the transformation in the economy within the reform package. It will be important to include topics that will make capital flows and direct investments to the country permanent, contribute to the economic stability, ensure a growth that will bring sustainable prosperity and development, and solve chronic inflation problems, and a fair tax reform that spreads to the base, along with a comprehensive roadmap, will be important.

What we need to understand for the policies of the Central Bank is that the problems that exist alone cannot be expected to be solved with the monetary policy, it should also be contributed by economic and non-economic policies.

Special policies should be implemented to solve the problems caused by food inflation and input costs in production. In terms of food inflation; Ensuring the continuity of agricultural production and indigenization is critical. Especially in areas such as seed, spraying, fertilization, cold chain, storage and transportation, the dependence on exchange rates should be minimized. The development of the producer-to-consumer model and the development of the fight against brokerage are again at an important point. In our country, the problems arising from food inflation are not only related to the supply affected by seasonal or climatic conditions, but also to the elements of structural fragility.

In terms of industrial production; energy conversion programs and import substitution in inputs should be addressed. It should be adapted to renewable energy sources and green economy followed by the whole world. In order to decrease the use of fossil fuels, similar to the policies followed by the world, tax incentives for electric vehicles should be made widespread in the next few years. In addition to our newly discovered energy resources such as natural gas reserves, energy policies that will reduce our current account deficit should be emphasized with renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources such as wind and solar energy.

Reforms that will provide transformation in economy; Of course, it should be supported by elements such as education, law, personal rights and freedoms and the continuity of a democratic structure that will contribute to our human capital and positively affect investments in our country.

Yorumlar (0)
banner422
12°
açık
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 27 60
2. Galatasaray 28 58
3. Fenerbahçe 28 58
4. Trabzonspor 28 51
5. Alanyaspor 28 46
6. Hatayspor 28 46
7. Gaziantep FK 28 43
8. Karagümrük 28 41
9. Göztepe 28 39
10. Antalyaspor 28 36
11. Sivasspor 27 34
12. Konyaspor 27 32
13. Malatyaspor 28 31
14. Kayserispor 27 31
15. Kasımpaşa 28 30
16. Başakşehir 28 29
17. Rizespor 27 28
18. Ankaragücü 27 26
19. Erzurumspor 28 26
20. Denizlispor 27 24
21. Gençlerbirliği 27 21
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 25 53
2. Samsunspor 25 50
3. İstanbulspor 25 47
4. Adana Demirspor 25 45
5. Altınordu 25 45
6. Altay 25 44
7. Tuzlaspor 25 41
8. Ankara Keçiörengücü 25 40
9. Bursaspor 25 34
10. Ümraniye 25 34
11. Bandırmaspor 25 32
12. Boluspor 25 29
13. Adanaspor 25 27
14. Menemenspor 25 27
15. Balıkesirspor 25 26
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 25 22
17. Ankaraspor 25 16
18. Eskişehirspor 25 7
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 28 65
2. M. United 28 54
3. Leicester City 28 53
4. Chelsea 28 50
5. West Ham 27 48
6. Everton 27 46
7. Tottenham 27 45
8. Liverpool 28 43
9. Aston Villa 26 40
10. Arsenal 27 38
11. Leeds United 27 35
12. Wolverhampton 28 35
13. Crystal Palace 28 34
14. Southampton 27 33
15. Burnley 28 30
16. Newcastle 27 27
17. Brighton 27 26
18. Fulham 28 26
19. West Bromwich 28 18
20. Sheffield United 28 14
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 25 59
2. Barcelona 26 56
3. Real Madrid 26 54
4. Sevilla 25 48
5. Real Sociedad 26 45
6. Real Betis 26 42
7. Villarreal 26 37
8. Athletic Bilbao 25 33
9. Celta de Vigo 26 33
10. Granada 26 33
11. Levante 26 32
12. Valencia 26 30
13. Osasuna 26 28
14. Cádiz 26 28
15. Getafe 26 27
16. Real Valladolid 26 25
17. Elche 25 24
18. Eibar 26 22
19. Deportivo Alaves 26 22
20. Huesca 26 20