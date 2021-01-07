banner363

Nagehan Alçı, Melih Bulu atamasıyla ilgili tüm detayları yazdı
ABD'de Biden'ın tescili sonrası altın fiyatlarında son durum ne?
108 sanıklı Kobani iddianamesi kabul edildi
İyilik meleği. Mesut Özil 157 çocuğu ameliyat ettirdi
'Chaos. Anarchy. Assault on Democracy.' Here's how newspapers around the world reacted to US Capitol riots

Across the United States, millions watched in horror Wednesday as unprecedented scenes of chaos unfolded at the US Capitol.

GLOBAL NEWS 07.01.2021, 18:39
'Chaos. Anarchy. Assault on Democracy.' Here's how newspapers around the world reacted to US Capitol riots

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the building -- just as Congress kicked off a joint session to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. At least four people died.

But in the hours that authorities scrambled to control the rioters, it wasn't just the US that was watching.

Here's how newspapers from around the globe reacted to the violence.

Canada

Saudi Arabia

Nigeria

Scotland

UK

Italy

Brazil

Kaynak: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/01/07/media/newspapers-around-the-world-washington-dc-riots-trnd/index.html

