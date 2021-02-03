Britain door-to-to Covid-19 Testing

UK has planned to do door-to-door Covid-19 testing after the South African variant was found in 11 people in different regions, the government announced on Monday.

The campaign will involve testing 80 000 in 11 regions were people with the variant were found. The South African variant (B.1.351) is more dangerous due to its fast spread and lower efficiency to many vaccines. The South African variant has been found in at least 24 countries.

Britain has now found 105 cases of the variant. At the moment the vaccination process is ongoing with 9.3 million people now vaccinated. Britain has 3.84 million cases no recovery number and 107 000 deaths.