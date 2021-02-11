banner363

banner380

banner396

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Enis Berberoğlu yeniden milletvekilli!
Enis Berberoğlu yeniden milletvekilli!
Doğu Türkistanlı ailelerin eylemine engel
Doğu Türkistanlı ailelerin eylemine engel
40 BIN TABLET DAĞITIMINI BAŞLATTI
40 BIN TABLET DAĞITIMINI BAŞLATTI
Twitter Trump'a tüm kapıları kapattı
Twitter Trump'a tüm kapıları kapattı

Africa: Conflict in Senegal after Rape Accusation of Opposition Leader

Tension blew up between supporters of the opposition Ousmane Sonko and the police at the capital of Dakar on Monday.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.02.2021, 13:39
Africa: Conflict in Senegal after Rape Accusation of Opposition Leader

Tension blew up between supporters of the opposition Ousmane Sonko and the police at the capital of Dakar on Monday. The protesters are accusing the current President Macky Sall of planning agenda against Sonko.

Ousmane Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 election has been dogged by media after rape charges were filed against him by an employee of a beauty salon. Sonko denied the charges, writing on Tweeter “I explicitly accuse Macky Sall of fomenting this political plot against me. Let’s be ready to face Macky Sall, who does not respect justice and procedures. We will resist any form of constraint by body contrary to the law that govern this country”

Some supporters say that they want to silence Sonko, but it wont work. Sonko is the only opponent we have left in Senegal.

Ousmane Sonko whereabouts are unknown, and the future of the case is uncertain.

Yorumlar (0)
17°
açık
Günün Anketi Tümü
Türk Astronot için hangi isim olmalı?
Türk Astronot için hangi isim olmalı?
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Galatasaray 23 48
2. Beşiktaş 23 48
3. Fenerbahçe 23 48
4. Trabzonspor 23 42
5. Alanyaspor 23 41
6. Hatayspor 23 38
7. Gaziantep FK 23 38
8. Karagümrük 23 37
9. Antalyaspor 23 31
10. Malatyaspor 23 29
11. Sivasspor 23 28
12. Göztepe 23 26
13. Rizespor 23 26
14. Kasımpaşa 23 26
15. Konyaspor 22 24
16. Kayserispor 23 24
17. Başakşehir 23 24
18. Erzurumspor 23 22
19. Gençlerbirliği 22 20
20. Ankaragücü 22 18
21. Denizlispor 23 18
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 20 44
2. İstanbulspor 20 40
3. Samsunspor 20 40
4. Adana Demirspor 20 37
5. Tuzlaspor 20 36
6. Altay 20 35
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 20 34
8. Altınordu 20 34
9. Bursaspor 20 30
10. Bandırmaspor 20 27
11. Adanaspor 20 24
12. Ümraniye 20 24
13. Boluspor 20 19
14. Akhisar Bld.Spor 20 19
15. Balıkesirspor 20 19
16. Menemen Belediyespor 20 19
17. Ankaraspor 20 13
18. Eskişehirspor 20 4
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 22 50
2. M. United 23 45
3. Leicester City 23 43
4. Liverpool 23 40
5. Chelsea 23 39
6. West Ham 23 39
7. Everton 21 37
8. Tottenham 22 36
9. Aston Villa 21 35
10. Leeds United 22 32
11. Arsenal 23 31
12. Southampton 22 29
13. Crystal Palace 23 29
14. Wolverhampton 23 27
15. Brighton 23 25
16. Newcastle 23 25
17. Burnley 22 23
18. Fulham 22 15
19. West Bromwich 23 12
20. Sheffield United 23 11
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 20 51
2. Real Madrid 22 46
3. Barcelona 21 43
4. Sevilla 21 42
5. Villarreal 22 36
6. Real Sociedad 22 35
7. Real Betis 22 30
8. Granada 22 30
9. Levante 21 27
10. Celta de Vigo 22 26
11. Athletic Bilbao 21 25
12. Valencia 22 24
13. Getafe 22 24
14. Cádiz 22 24
15. Osasuna 22 22
16. Deportivo Alaves 22 22
17. Eibar 22 20
18. Real Valladolid 22 20
19. Elche 20 18
20. Huesca 22 16