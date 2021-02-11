Africa: Conflict in Senegal after Rape Accusation of Opposition Leader

Tension blew up between supporters of the opposition Ousmane Sonko and the police at the capital of Dakar on Monday. The protesters are accusing the current President Macky Sall of planning agenda against Sonko.

Ousmane Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 election has been dogged by media after rape charges were filed against him by an employee of a beauty salon. Sonko denied the charges, writing on Tweeter “I explicitly accuse Macky Sall of fomenting this political plot against me. Let’s be ready to face Macky Sall, who does not respect justice and procedures. We will resist any form of constraint by body contrary to the law that govern this country”

Some supporters say that they want to silence Sonko, but it wont work. Sonko is the only opponent we have left in Senegal.

Ousmane Sonko whereabouts are unknown, and the future of the case is uncertain.