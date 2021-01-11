banner363

A Turkish man to conquer global entertainment industry: Sinan Siner

From the world’s most famous athletes to superstars of the global entertainment scene: The Sin Management & Booking founder Sinan Siner continues to conquer the entertainment industry with collaborations and upcoming projects.

GLOBAL NEWS 11.01.2021, 17:13
4
Born and raised in Munich, Germany, Sinan Siner is the first-born child of a labor migrant Turkish family. Started in the early years of his youth, Siner always pursued a life of fame and entertainment. To follow his dreams, he left Germany after graduating and moved to Turkey, his homeland.

Started his career as a VIP bodyguard in Turkey, Siner rapidly built a strong network which eventually expanded outside of Turkey, after working with big names from the USA, France, Israel during their visits. After building an intensive network of rappers, artists, and athletes, Siner took the first step to make his dreams come true and founded “Sin Artist Management” in 2012.

After a short time of its launch, Sin Management became the official booking partner of Masquerade Club which is one of the top R&B clubs in Istanbul. Under the roof of Sin Management & Booking, Siner hosted the top artists and athletes in Istanbul such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Floyd Mayweather, Snoop Dogg50 Cent, Ronaldinho, Rita Ora, Sean Paul, Flip MeloRoger Sanchez, Gorgon City, Ace Hood, Akon.

As of 2019, Sinan Siner also expanded the borders of his collaborations and added digital projects to his portfolio. Siner collaborated with mobile app Azar for its local launch in Turkey, and they filmed a viral video with internet sensation Amanda Cerny. Recently, Sin Management collaborated with The Oswal Sisters for their online anti-bullying campaign. Ronaldinho became one of the spokespersons of the #StopTheB campaign.

Besides the artist management and booking, Sinan Siner is actively looking for fresh talents in the music industry and bring them to the mainstream scene, under the roof of The Sin Records. Founded in 2017 by Sinan Siner and famous Turkish producer Volkan Uca, The Sin Records artists managed to get into various charts across Europe.

In 2020, Sinan Siner also expanded his business into digital communication & social media management and established his new business 7ACM which focuses on influencer and celebrity management for online projects. 7ACM provides unique high-end solutions that are tailored for each client’s needs across Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

For further information:

http://www.sinmanagement.com/

www.thesinrecords.com

https://www.7acm.com/about-us.html

https://www.instagram.com/mrsinsiner/

