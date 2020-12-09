90 years old woman: The first Briton to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Speaking to media at University Hospital in Coventry, she said “I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own most of the year”

Margaret will be 91 next week and she feels honored to be the first person to receive the vaccine in the UK.

So far, the UK has 1.7 million cases of Covid-19, 61 434 death cases and recovery cases are not published and are unavailable according to the UK Covid-19 update.