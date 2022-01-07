2022 Honda Civic: The One We Recommend

banner528

Benzin ve motorine bir zam daha yapıldı!
Borsa haftayı yükselişle kapattı
Edin Visca için imza töreni düzenlendi
Fed fırtınası yaklaşıyor!
Global News 07.01.2022, 20:47
It is a great time to be a compact-sedan shopper. Though the list of distinct models has shrunk in recent years, each of those that remain is worthy of your consideration for a number of reasons. However, the redesigned 2022 Honda Civic not only sets the bar in this segment, but it is also the Edmunds Top Rated pick among all sedans from any mainstream brand.

That's no small feat. But as we report in our 2022 Honda Civic review, this car impresses us across the board, especially concerning its driving dynamics, sophisticated technology, and overall utility and efficiency. Five versions of the Civic sedan are available. While we think most people will be happy with our recommended trim level, there are a couple other variants also worth checking out.

The recommended spec

Edmunds recommends the Civic EX for most buyers. It is the most affordable version of the car equipped with the satisfying 180-horsepower turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and is also the least expensive pathway to getting a blind-spot monitoring system. In addition to these features, the Civic EX includes dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power sunroof and a rear armrest. The Civic EX sedan carries an MSRP of $26,365, including destination and handling charges.

The worthy alternative

If you can scrape together an extra $3,600, the Civic Touring sedan is also worth taking a look at. It's loaded with the available technology Honda offers on the new Civic, including a larger 9-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a navigation system and a 12-speaker Bose premium sound system. The Civic Touring also comes with appealing 18-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an eight-way power driver's seat, and front and rear parking sensors. The sticker price reads $29,965, including destination.

The emotional choice

If you know how to drive a car with a manual transmission, you're a member of an exclusive club. The Honda Civic Si sport sedan is tailor-made for people like you, in part because it comes only with a stick. That's almost unheard of in a brand-new, redesigned automobile. With 200 horsepower from its turbocharged engine, the Civic Si provides an exhilarating driving experience. You'd better like the color red, though, because it is the dominant color within the cabin. With the destination charge, 2022 Honda Civic Si prices start at $28,315, with summer performance tires available for an additional $200. Manual transmission shifting lessons not included.

Edmunds says

Honda estimates that 40% of Civic sedan buyers will choose the racy-looking Sport trim. That's understandable. But since this version of the car is unavailable with blind-spot monitoring or turbocharging, we recommend the more satisfying EX, Touring and Si trim levels instead. Nevertheless, any Civic delivers an impressive blend of style and sophistication in an efficient, enjoyable and technologically advanced compact car package. And if you desire even more utility, perhaps the five-door Civic hatchback is more your speed.

10°
parçalı bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Trabzonspor 20 49
2. Konyaspor 19 39
3. Başakşehir 19 33
4. Fenerbahçe 19 32
5. Hatayspor 19 32
6. Adana Demirspor 19 30
7. Beşiktaş 19 28
8. Alanyaspor 19 28
9. Gaziantep FK 19 28
10. Galatasaray 19 27
11. Karagümrük 19 27
12. Sivasspor 19 26
13. Kayserispor 19 24
14. Giresunspor 19 22
15. Antalyaspor 19 22
16. Altay 19 18
17. Rizespor 19 17
18. Kasımpaşa 19 15
19. Göztepe 19 15
20. Ö.K Yeni Malatya 20 15
Takımlar O P
1. Ümraniye 18 39
2. Ankaragücü 18 36
3. Erzurumspor 18 36
4. Bandirmaspor 18 32
5. Eyüpspor 18 32
6. Istanbulspor 18 27
7. Samsunspor 18 27
8. Adanaspor 18 26
9. Genclerbirligi 18 26
10. Tuzlaspor 18 24
11. Kocaelispor 18 24
12. Manisa Futbol Kulubu 18 22
13. Altinordu 18 22
14. Boluspor 18 21
15. Menemenspor 18 21
16. Keciorengucu 18 19
17. Bursaspor 18 19
18. Denizlispor 18 16
19. Balıkesirspor 18 8
Takımlar O P
1. Man City 21 53
2. Chelsea 21 43
3. Liverpool 20 42
4. Arsenal 20 35
5. West Ham 20 34
6. Tottenham 18 33
7. M. United 19 31
8. Wolverhampton 19 28
9. Brighton 19 27
10. Leicester City 18 25
11. Crystal Palace 20 23
12. Brentford 19 23
13. Aston Villa 19 22
14. Southampton 19 21
15. Everton 18 19
16. Leeds United 19 19
17. Watford 18 13
18. Burnley 17 11
19. Newcastle 19 11
20. Norwich City 19 10
Takımlar O P
1. Real Madrid 20 46
2. Sevilla 19 41
3. Real Betis 19 33
4. Atletico Madrid 19 32
5. Barcelona 19 31
6. Rayo Vallecano 19 30
7. Real Sociedad 19 30
8. Villarreal 19 28
9. Valencia 19 28
10. Athletic Bilbao 20 27
11. Espanyol 19 26
12. Celta de Vigo 19 23
13. Granada 19 23
14. Osasuna 19 22
15. Mallorca 19 20
16. Getafe 19 18
17. Elche 19 16
18. Deportivo Alaves 19 16
19. Cádiz 19 14
20. Levante 19 8