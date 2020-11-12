There are lymphoma clinical trials that are available for enrollment

The World Cancer Research Fund found that 3.7% of cancer cases in the world are lymphoma. If standard treatment for your lymphoma is unsuccessful or is not right for your cancer case, an option commonly overlooked is lymphoma clinical trials. There are many lymphoma clinical trials that are available for enrollment. Enrolling in a clinical trial is not only beneficial for yourself, but will also be beneficial for other lymphoma patients, because clinical trials advance cancer research to introduce new treatments and improve prevention, and diagnosis. Lymphoma clinical research cannot advance without trial participants, so it is important to look into this type of treatment option as well as the standard treatment.

You cannot just enroll in any clinical trial, there are eligibility requirements and a pre-screening process to ensure that the patient is a good candidate, and it will not cause harm to the patient based on their case. If you are looking for lymphoma clinical trials, doing it alone can be overwhelming and stressful. There are tools that can help you find lymphoma clinical trials that you are eligible for. One tool is the SYNERGY-AI Clinical Trial Matching System from Massive Bio.