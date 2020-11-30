banner363

BRSA eases the limits for placement, repo, deposit and loan transactions with abroad

A new normalization move has come from the BRSA as of today. (Tera Yatırım)

ENGLISH NEWS 30.11.2020, 12:53
BRSA eases the limits for placement, repo, deposit and loan transactions with abroad
It was decided to determine the sum of TRY placement, TRY deposit, TRY repo and TRY loans transactions to be made to financial institutions residing abroad as 2.5% of the last calculated equity of the bank. The previous limit was at the level of 0.5% of banks' equities. The BRSA pulled the limit to 0.5% in May until the extraordinary conditions of the epidemic disappear.

It was announced that overdraft loans given by banks to financial institutions abroad are exempted from this rule. Economy decision makers continue to announce a new normalization step every day in the new era. In this context, we evaluate the BRSA's new decision positively in terms of loosening the limits in foreign transactions of banks.

