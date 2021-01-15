banner363

banner380

banner396

banner389

banner403

banner420

Son Dakika
Altın fiyatları ne kadar oldu?
Altın fiyatları ne kadar oldu?
Resmi Gazete başlıkları
Resmi Gazete başlıkları
Rusya'da aşı olanlara maske takma zorunluluğu kaldırılıyor
Rusya'da aşı olanlara maske takma zorunluluğu kaldırılıyor
Fenerbahçe turladı
Fenerbahçe turladı

SPK'dan hukuki işlem başlatılan siteler

14.01.2021 tarihli Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu bülteninde yer alan; diğer yaptırım, tedbir ve işlem yasakları.

Ekonomi 15.01.2021, 09:39
3
SPK'dan hukuki işlem başlatılan siteler

SPK bülteninde yer alan ifade şu şekildedir; Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen ve aşağıda adresleri verilen internet sitelerine erişimin engellenmesi için Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 99’uncu maddesinin dördüncü fıkrası uyarınca gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verilmiştir

  1. https://www.trade360.finance
  2. https://www.t360tr.com
  3. https://www.trade360.com.au
  4. https://truvafx12.com
  5. https://www.icb-capital.info
  6. https://amarketsonline.co
  7. https://www.kalefx44.com
  8. https://kalefx45.com
  9. https://www.papelfx.com
  10. https://ottomanforex6.com
  11. https://garantimarkets8.com
  12. https://teamstarfx9.com
  13. https://qatarfirstinvest3.com
  14. https://fibafx4.com
  15. https://evoinvestmarket4.com
  16. https://destekfx54.com
  17. https://royexmarkets10.com
  18. https://demoforeks43.com
  19. https://yurtdisiforex26.com
  20. https://www.forextr51.com
  21. https://52galafx.com
  22. https://www.uzmanfx61.net
  23. https://www.klasfx77.com
  24. https://www.asforex54.com
  25. https://phaseforex47.com
  26. https://phaseforex.com
  27. https://loxdonmarkets14.com
  28. https://www.forexekaydol22.com
  29. http://iqoptionstrade.com
  30. https://banking.trading
  31. https://gannmarkets44.com
  32. https://fxfbs-tur.com
  33. https://gkmforex31.com
  34. https://fxtrd31.com
  35. https://lotascapital30.com
  36. https://www.trendfx65.com
  37. http://balansfx32.com
  38. https://olivemarkets60.com
  39. https://www.hizlifx112.com
  40. https://ekolfx95.com
  41. https://trforex18.com
  42. https://winexmarkets4.com
  43. https://www.fibermarkets4.com
  44. https://idolfx5.com
  45. https://compaqfx5.com
  46. https://katilimcapitalmarkets4.com
  47. https://joinfx5.com
  48. https://www.moneytradefx2.com
  49. https://movesmarket2.com
  50. https://caratfx2.com
  51. https://www.yatirim360.com
Yorumlar (0)
banner429
banner422
parçalı bulutlu
Puan Durumu
Takımlar O P
1. Beşiktaş 17 35
2. Fenerbahçe 17 35
3. Galatasaray 17 33
4. Gaziantep FK 17 31
5. Alanyaspor 18 30
6. Hatayspor 17 28
7. Trabzonspor 17 26
8. Karagümrük 17 24
9. Antalyaspor 18 24
10. Konyaspor 17 22
11. Sivasspor 17 22
12. Başakşehir 17 22
13. Kasımpaşa 17 22
14. Malatyaspor 17 21
15. Rizespor 17 21
16. Göztepe 17 19
17. Gençlerbirliği 17 19
18. Kayserispor 17 16
19. Ankaragücü 17 15
20. Denizlispor 17 14
21. Erzurumspor 18 13
Takımlar O P
1. Giresunspor 17 35
2. İstanbulspor 17 34
3. Samsunspor 17 33
4. Altay 17 32
5. Adana Demirspor 17 31
6. Tuzlaspor 17 30
7. Ankara Keçiörengücü 17 28
8. Altınordu 17 28
9. Bursaspor 17 27
10. Bandırmaspor 17 24
11. Adanaspor 17 21
12. Ümraniye 17 20
13. Boluspor 17 19
14. Menemen Belediyespor 17 16
15. Balıkesirspor 17 16
16. Akhisar Bld.Spor 17 13
17. Ankaraspor 17 9
18. Eskişehirspor 17 3
Takımlar O P
1. M. United 17 36
2. Liverpool 17 33
3. Man City 16 32
4. Leicester City 17 32
5. Everton 17 32
6. Tottenham 17 30
7. Southampton 17 29
8. Aston Villa 15 26
9. Chelsea 17 26
10. West Ham 17 26
11. Arsenal 18 24
12. Leeds United 17 23
13. Crystal Palace 18 23
14. Wolverhampton 18 22
15. Newcastle 17 19
16. Burnley 16 16
17. Brighton 18 14
18. Fulham 16 12
19. West Bromwich 17 8
20. Sheffield United 18 5
Takımlar O P
1. Atletico Madrid 16 41
2. Real Madrid 18 37
3. Barcelona 18 34
4. Villarreal 18 32
5. Real Sociedad 19 30
6. Sevilla 17 30
7. Granada 18 27
8. Celta de Vigo 18 23
9. Cádiz 18 23
10. Real Betis 18 23
11. Levante 17 21
12. Athletic Bilbao 18 21
13. Getafe 17 20
14. Valencia 18 19
15. Eibar 18 19
16. Deportivo Alaves 18 18
17. Real Valladolid 18 18
18. Elche 16 16
19. Osasuna 18 15
20. Huesca 18 12