Son Dakika
SPK'dan hukuki işlem başlatılan siteler
14.01.2021 tarihli Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu bülteninde yer alan; diğer yaptırım, tedbir ve işlem yasakları.
Ekonomi 15.01.2021, 09:39
3
SPK bülteninde yer alan ifade şu şekildedir; Türkiye’de yerleşik kişilere yönelik olarak internet aracılığıyla yurtdışında kaldıraçlı işlem yaptırıldığı belirlenen ve aşağıda adresleri verilen internet sitelerine erişimin engellenmesi için Sermaye Piyasası Kanunu’nun 99’uncu maddesinin dördüncü fıkrası uyarınca gerekli hukuki işlemlerin yapılmasına karar verilmiştir
- https://www.trade360.finance
- https://www.t360tr.com
- https://www.trade360.com.au
- https://truvafx12.com
- https://www.icb-capital.info
- https://amarketsonline.co
- https://www.kalefx44.com
- https://kalefx45.com
- https://www.papelfx.com
- https://ottomanforex6.com
- https://garantimarkets8.com
- https://teamstarfx9.com
- https://qatarfirstinvest3.com
- https://fibafx4.com
- https://evoinvestmarket4.com
- https://destekfx54.com
- https://royexmarkets10.com
- https://demoforeks43.com
- https://yurtdisiforex26.com
- https://www.forextr51.com
- https://52galafx.com
- https://www.uzmanfx61.net
- https://www.klasfx77.com
- https://www.asforex54.com
- https://phaseforex47.com
- https://phaseforex.com
- https://loxdonmarkets14.com
- https://www.forexekaydol22.com
- http://iqoptionstrade.com
- https://banking.trading
- https://gannmarkets44.com
- https://fxfbs-tur.com
- https://gkmforex31.com
- https://fxtrd31.com
- https://lotascapital30.com
- https://www.trendfx65.com
- http://balansfx32.com
- https://olivemarkets60.com
- https://www.hizlifx112.com
- https://ekolfx95.com
- https://trforex18.com
- https://winexmarkets4.com
- https://www.fibermarkets4.com
- https://idolfx5.com
- https://compaqfx5.com
- https://katilimcapitalmarkets4.com
- https://joinfx5.com
- https://www.moneytradefx2.com
- https://movesmarket2.com
- https://caratfx2.com
- https://www.yatirim360.com
