Steam, 2021 yılının en çok satan, yeni çıkan ve en çok oynanan oyunlar listesini paylaştı. İşte oyuncu sayısı, yeni çıkanlar, en çok satanlar, en iyi VR ve diğer kategorilerde yılın en iyi oyunları...

Bilim ve Teknoloji 28.12.2021, 11:42 28.12.2021, 13:27
Steam, 2021 yılının en iyi oyunlarını açıkladı

Valve, dijital oyun platformu Steam’in 2021 yılındaki en iyiler listelerini duyurdu. Buna göre 2021 yılında en yüksek eşzamanlı oyuncu sayısına (200 bin ve üstü) ulaşan oyunlar şunlar oldu:

Halo Infinite

Grand Theft Auto 5

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Valheim

Cyberpunk 2077

Rust

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Dota 2

New World

Steam’de 2021’de elde ettiği brüt gelire göre en çok satan oyunlar ise şunlar oldu:

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

New World

Grand Theft Auto 5

Dead by Daylight

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Battlefield 2042

Valheim

Steam’de yeni çıkanlar kategorisinde ise 2021’in oyunları şöyle listelendi:

Back 4 Blood

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Valheim

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Battlefield 2042

Naraka: Bladepoint

Halo Infinite

Outriders

New World

Farming Simulator 22

Age of Empires 4

Steam platformunda yer alan oyunlar arasında 2021’in en iyi VR (sanal gerçeklik) oyunları ise şunlar oldu:

Arizona Sunshine

Boneworks

Half-Life: Alyx

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Beat Saber

Superhot VR

Pavlov VR

Into The Radius VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

VR Kanojo

Blade and Sorcery

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Steam’de yılın en iyi kontrolör oyunları listesi ise şu şekilde oluştu:

FIFA 22

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Grand Theft Auto 5

Halo Infinite

Apex Legends

eFootball 2022

Monster Hunter: World

Cyberpunk 2077

EA Sports FIFA 21

Forza Horizon 5

Guilty Gear - Strive

Tales of Arise

2021’de Steam’in en iyi erken erişim oyunları ise şöyle belirlendi:

Chernobylite

Subnautica: Below Zero

GTFO

Endzone - A World Apart

Medieval Dynasty

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Breathedge

Wildermyth

Hell Let Loose

Solasta: Crown of the Magister

Skul: The Hero Slayer

Draw & Guess

