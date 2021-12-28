Steam, 2021 yılının en iyi oyunlarını açıkladı
Steam, 2021 yılının en çok satan, yeni çıkan ve en çok oynanan oyunlar listesini paylaştı. İşte oyuncu sayısı, yeni çıkanlar, en çok satanlar, en iyi VR ve diğer kategorilerde yılın en iyi oyunları...
Valve, dijital oyun platformu Steam’in 2021 yılındaki en iyiler listelerini duyurdu. Buna göre 2021 yılında en yüksek eşzamanlı oyuncu sayısına (200 bin ve üstü) ulaşan oyunlar şunlar oldu:
Halo Infinite
Grand Theft Auto 5
Apex Legends
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Valheim
Cyberpunk 2077
Rust
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Dota 2
New World
Steam’de 2021’de elde ettiği brüt gelire göre en çok satan oyunlar ise şunlar oldu:
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Dota 2
Naraka: Bladepoint
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
New World
Grand Theft Auto 5
Dead by Daylight
PUBG: Battlegrounds
Battlefield 2042
Valheim
Steam’de yeni çıkanlar kategorisinde ise 2021’in oyunları şöyle listelendi:
Back 4 Blood
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
Valheim
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village
Battlefield 2042
Naraka: Bladepoint
Halo Infinite
Outriders
New World
Farming Simulator 22
Age of Empires 4
Steam platformunda yer alan oyunlar arasında 2021’in en iyi VR (sanal gerçeklik) oyunları ise şunlar oldu:
Arizona Sunshine
Boneworks
Half-Life: Alyx
Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades
Beat Saber
Superhot VR
Pavlov VR
Into The Radius VR
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
VR Kanojo
Blade and Sorcery
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Steam’de yılın en iyi kontrolör oyunları listesi ise şu şekilde oluştu:
FIFA 22
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
Grand Theft Auto 5
Halo Infinite
Apex Legends
eFootball 2022
Monster Hunter: World
Cyberpunk 2077
EA Sports FIFA 21
Forza Horizon 5
Guilty Gear - Strive
Tales of Arise
2021’de Steam’in en iyi erken erişim oyunları ise şöyle belirlendi:
Chernobylite
Subnautica: Below Zero
GTFO
Endzone - A World Apart
Medieval Dynasty
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
Breathedge
Wildermyth
Hell Let Loose
Solasta: Crown of the Magister
Skul: The Hero Slayer
Draw & Guess